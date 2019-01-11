Weightlifting gym opens in Holyport barn

A gym dedicated to weightlifting has opened in a barn.

Red Beard Barbell Club, in Moor Farm, marked its opening on Sunday with an open day.

The gym was founded by Charlie Knight, also known as Red, a British Weightlifting coach.

He said: “It’s a barn on a farm, with platforms and heavy weights – somewhere between a classic basement gym and a modern commercial gym. It’s quite unique.

“One of the things I’m trying to do is get people who aren’t that big, hulking stereotype. ”

Members of the gym can train in Olympic weightlifting disciplines, and Charlie is hoping to add equipment to enable powerlifting training.

Charlie offers to meet all new members for a one-to-one and also offers sessions for children .

To join the gym visit www.redbeardbarbell.co.uk