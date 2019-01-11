SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Weightlifting gym opens in Holyport barn

    A gym dedicated to weightlifting has opened in a barn.

    Red Beard Barbell Club, in Moor Farm, marked its opening on Sunday with an open day.

    The gym was founded by Charlie Knight, also known as Red, a British Weightlifting coach.

    He said: “It’s a barn on a farm, with platforms and heavy weights – somewhere between a classic basement gym and a modern commercial gym. It’s quite unique.

    “One of the things I’m trying to do is get people who aren’t that big, hulking stereotype. ”

    Members of the gym can train in Olympic weightlifting disciplines, and Charlie is hoping to add equipment to enable powerlifting training.

    Charlie offers to meet all new members for a one-to-one and also offers sessions for children .

    To join the gym visit www.redbeardbarbell.co.uk

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved