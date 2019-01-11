Weightlifting gym opens in Holyport barn

03:00PM, Friday 11 January 2019
A gym dedicated to weightlifting has opened in a barn.
Red Beard Barbell Club, in Moor Farm, marked its opening on Sunday with an open day.
The gym was founded by Charlie Knight, also known as Red, a British Weightlifting coach.
He said: “It’s a barn on a farm, with platforms and heavy weights – somewhere between a classic basement gym and a modern commercial gym. It’s quite unique.
“One of the things I’m trying to do is get people who aren’t that big, hulking stereotype. ”
Members of the gym can train in Olympic weightlifting disciplines, and Charlie is hoping to add equipment to enable powerlifting training.
Charlie offers to meet all new members for a one-to-one and also offers sessions for children .
To join the gym visit www.redbeardbarbell.co.uk
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A man and a woman were assaulted with knives and baseball bats by three men on Monday.
A drug driver who was on cocaine when he killed a cyclist in Maidenhead has been jailed for three years.