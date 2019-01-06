Weird and wonderful inflatable swimming aids take over Bray Lake

A shark, a dragon with gold wings and a unicorn were on Bray Lake just before Christmas.

They were just a few of the colourful blow-up leisure swimming aids brought along by participants of the inflatable swim at the lake on Sunday, December 23.

There was also a human-sized packet of crisps, a giant diamond ring and a huge chocolate digestive.

About 60 participants took part in the event, which is in its second year and organised by Bray Lake Open Water Swimming.

Organiser Lauren Newman said: “Cold water swimming has become really popular this year. It’s commonly written about with health benefits physical and mentally.

“This event just joins together everyone in the local area that does cold water swimming for a Christmas giggle.

“We do a short race which as you can imagine is hilarious and then let people mess around on the short loop that is open.”

For more information about open water swimming at Bray Lake email info@braylake.com