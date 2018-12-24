Surprise star of Michael McIntyre's Big Show performs in Bray

Bray Senior Citizen Club was in for a real treat when it had a guest performer at its monthly meeting last Wednesday. The star of the club’s Christmas celebration in Bray Village Hall was 92-year-old David Owen, from Beaconsfield.

Unassuming David had recently had a moment of fame when he appeared on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show in November.

On the show, he was secretly filmed on what he fought was a trip with his son to purchase a walking aid before he found himself standing on the stage on the show in front of an audience of hundreds. On the show he went on to have his moment in the spotlight and sang My Way by Frank Sinatra.

On Wednesday last week, David performed with fellow entertainer, Adam Christopher-Rhys.