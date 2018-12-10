Fundraising calendar launched with then and now pictures

Resurfaced photographs of Holyport in the early 20th century have inspired a project by residents which will help fund the new war memorial hall.

The images were shared on Facebook in August by Andy Spence, who obtained them from Geoff Hayes, a past parish councillor.

They prompted a suggestion that the photos should be made into a village calendar and Kate Swinn put the wheels in motion.

Her curiosity as to what the landmarks looked like today inspired the ‘then and now’ calendar.

She said: “We’ve picked the best old pictures featuring the real stand-out landmarks in the village.”

These include all the pubs, the war memorial on the Green and the Old Brewhouse, which is now the Pavilion.

To take the new photos from the same vantage points as the old black and white ones, Kate enlisted the help of two amateur photographers.

James Camplin and his 12-year-old son, Joe, photographed the scenes as they look in 2018. James’ other son, Sam, 13, was responsible for selecting the best old and new photos.

Geoff Hayes added the finishing touch by captioning the pictures to give them some context.

Andy was charged with designing and laying out the calendar and Alexander Sturgeon had the final job of printing it. Kate says the finished product is ‘pretty amazing’.

The calendars cost £10 and all profits will go to the Holyport Community Trust, as well as a £350 match fund donation from Kate’s employer Vodafone.

You can buy the calendar from Alexander, James or Kate, at all of the village pubs, the memorial mall quiz night on December 7, Carols on the Green on December 14 and the Memorial Christmas Fayre on December 22.