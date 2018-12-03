Call to put up bollards to protect pupils on 'death trap' road

A road was described as ‘an absolute death trap’ at a general meeting held on Monday, November 19.

In addition to parish councillors, Royal Borough councillor David Coppinger (Con, Bray) was also at the meeting.

He had been invited to speak in response to ‘questions and concerns’ put to him from parish councillors and residents.

Before Cllr Coppinger took to the floor, Cllr Chris Yates said: “It seems that the world and his wife are attacking our parish – not building roads, not putting the right diversions in, not paying attention to what the residents have to say and I point the finger firmly at the RBWM, who’ve not been listening and not been answering questions.”

Councillors discussed Oakley Green Road as a thoroughfare for lorries, which are banned from going through Holyport and Fifield.

Cllr Brian Millin brought up the absence of bollards outside Braywood First School.

He said: “It beggars belief that we didn’t take enough care around the children and doing something in the road, and I think that does demonstrate to us that the borough has not looked after the parish.”

In contrast he said that bollards had been erected ‘within days’ of residents voicing their concerns to councillors about traffic at Altwood School in Altwood Road, Maidenhead.

Cllr Nicola Marsh said that the foundations of Oakley Green Road are ‘rubbish’ and that collapsing footways and drains are putting ‘children in even more danger’. She added she was ‘amazed that nobody has been seriously injured or killed’ .

Cllr Coppinger was contacted for comment but did not respond at the time the Advertiser went to press.