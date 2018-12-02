Children wear odd socks in support of anti-bullying campaign

There was a good reason why pupils at Holyport Primary School were wearing unmatched hosiery on Friday, November 16.

They were supporting Odd Socks Day, a campaign run by the Anti-Bullying Alliance as part of anti-bullying week.

The odd socks reflect the fact that 40 per cent of children said they would hide an aspect of what makes them unique because they were worried about bullying.

As well as being a bit of fun the day is an opportunity for children to express themselves and celebrate what makes them unique without the ‘pressure to wear the latest fashion or buy expensive costumes’.

Teacher Heather Harris said: “The theme this year was respect. The children at Holyport School investigated what it means to be respectful in all areas of our lives.”