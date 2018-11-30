SITE INDEX

    • Fire breaks out in restaurant kitchen in Bray High Street

    Firefighters tackled a small kitchen fire in a restaurant in Bray High Street this morning (Friday).

    Two crews from Maidenhead Fire Station and one from Windsor were called to the restaurant at about 5.45am and were on the scene for about 90 minutes.

    Firefighters say damage was minimal and that it did not spread to other properties.

    The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated.

    No one was injured.

