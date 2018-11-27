Fifield Christmas fair held

Handmade jewellery, cake decorations and scarves were just some of the items on offer at a Christmas fair on Saturday.

The Oakley Green and Fifield Community Association (OGAFCA) Christmas fair at Braywood Memorial Hall raised £190.

Bill Collier, president of the association, said that OGAFCA had held Christmas fairs ‘up until about three years ago’ but stopped because it struggled to get stall holders and the event did not raise a lot of money.

“This time we really advertised it well and we had a good turn out,” he said.

Bill, who runs regular art classes at Braywood Memorial Hall, had his own stall which was made up of works of art, including six of his own and twelve pieces from his students.

All the money raised from the event will go into OGAFCA’s general fund, which it is hoping to top up further in January with a horse racing event.

Other OGAFCA dates for the diary include the popular ‘Christmas gathering’ on the Fifield Village Green at 5.30pm on Saturday, December 22 and the ‘Christmas Walk’, a good antidote to festive excess, which sets off from the Fifield Inn at 11.45am on Thursday, December 27.