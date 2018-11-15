Mother's fears for baby's health over mould in flat

A young mum living in a small one-bedroom flat with her baby son says excessive mould had caused him chest problems.

Emily Beaumont, 23, and her four-month-old son Jacob live in a Housing Solutions flat in Reeve Road.

She says mould appeared next to her baby’s cot and her bed, which she says has led to her son sounding ‘chesty’ since coming home from hospital after his birth.

Emily, who is asthmatic, says Housing Solutions told her to move furniture away from walls to prevent damp.

She said there is ‘no room’ to do this.

She added the Maidenhead-based property company only took action after she reported the issue to Environmental Health.

A spokeswoman for Housing Solutions said a surveyor was sent to the property two weeks ago, who put the mould down to ‘living conditions’.

“I find it so bad how they refused to help until I reported them,” Emily said.

“I rung up in tears on the phone – they were telling me it was my fault and they recommended I cleaned it with water and bleach.

“I think it is disgusting with my son being so young.

“He has got a really bad chest and has done since he came home.

“Realistically, they should be moving me to an appropriate house. There are young lives at risk here.”

The Housing Solutions spokeswoman said that when Emily returned to the company on Friday, a supervisor was sent out to clear mould from behind the sofa.

“We were very sorry to hear that Miss Beaumont had mould in her home,” Housing Solutions said in a statement.

“We recently met Miss Beaumont and helped clean the mould away and treat the affected area.

“Mould does occur in properties if there is not enough air in circulation. We’re advising Miss Beaumont to ventilate her home.

“Unfortunately, this is the time of year when mould does occur and it’s important that everyone keeps their homes well ventilated during the winter months.”