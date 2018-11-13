Hand decorated remembrance stones laid at Holyport War Memorial on Armistice Day

It was not only wreaths laid at Holyport War Memorial on Sunday.

There were also 64 stones hand decorated with a poppy and a name, each represented a soldier from Holyport who died in the First and Second World Wars.

The idea was that of community advocate Kirsty Clark who has been a driving force behind Tate Pickering’s idea of the Holyport telephone box library.

Kirsty said: “With us remembering 100 years since the end of the First World War it felt important to mark the occasion in Holyport.

“Those soldiers gave their lives for others and I’m sure the village was proud of them and grateful to them, just as we are now.”

Kirsty advertised for volunteers and Laura Rackley, Clodagh Clark, Demelza Sampson and Laura Wyatt joined the project.

It was ‘very emotional’ for the group who laid the stones before the remembrance service on Sunday.

Kirsty said: "To see so many of them and knowing that each stone represented a soldier and also their families who they left behind."

It was the group’s aim that people will take the rocks, hide them around the village and post the photographs on the Facebook page HolyportHeroes.

Three family members of the soldiers commemorated have been in touch already including the grand-daughter of Herbert Blackall who is going to share some photographs on the group’s Facebook page.

So too has Caroline Collyer who has three family members’ names on the Holyport War Memorial and on the stones.

Kirsty said: “Caroline has told me that her Mum used to sweep the war memorial and lay red roses each year.

“She told me that it was a great honour to see her uncles’ names on the poppy rocks and that her mum would have been delighted.”

Caroline’s Mum has only recently passed away at the age of 94.

Carol Aislade has also been in touch with Kirsty to share the story of Cyril James Rockett, her father’s brother, who died aged 21 in the Second World War.

Carol said: “I came to lay a poppy for Uncle Cyril on Sunday and was touched to see the rocks but the one for Cyril had already been taken to its hiding place.

“I will return with my family to hopefully find his rock.”

Kirsty described the project as a ‘labour of love’ and a ‘privilege’.

She said: “I really am touched how this wonderful project has turned out, to read about the soldiers and to show their families that we do care and we do remember them.

“I’m looking forward to learning about more of them and to see their rocks travel.”

Geoff Hayes, Chairman of the Holyport and District Branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “What a wonderful initiative. It was and so beautifully executed.”