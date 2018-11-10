First World War veteran's son to attend Cenotaph Remembrance ceremony

The son of a First World War veteran has been invited to the Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Sunday.

Richard Baldwin’s father, Cecil Baldwin, survived the 1914-18 war but died several years later as a result of wounds he received at the Somme and Ypres.

Cecil was a student at Oxford University before enlisting in the war and, afterwards, he was an athletics master and taught English at a public school in Bedford. He died at the age of 30.

Bray resident Richard, who was one when his father died and is now 96, said: “Like most of his generation he wanted to [fight], oh God yes.”

Cecil’s service saw him receive three medals and a citation for his bravery signed by Winston Churchill. Richard will wear these medals, along with four of his own campaign medals that he received after serving in the RAF in the Second World War.