Mother urges parents to check Halloween sweets after daughter is given dishwasher tablet

A mother has warned parents to check their children’s sweets after her daughter was given a dishwasher tablet when she was trick or treating.

Laurie Pearson, who lives in Windsor Road, was trick or treating with her six-year-old daughter Livia on Wednesday, October 31 in Holyport.

After returning home she noticed her daughter pick out a sweet which was actually a dishwasher tablet.

In a warning posted on social media, she said: “Warning to all parents and their children’s Halloween sweets, my daughter just picked this out of her sweets.

“I’m shocked and fuming to be honest.

“This could have gone so wrong and not my idea of a prank if that was the idea.”

Laurie told the Advertiser that another mother commented on her post to say her daughter had also received a dishwasher tablet and bitten into it thinking it was a sweet.

She added: “The kids loved Halloween and we had such a good night

“Why would someone do that?”

She said despite the incident she had an amazing night with her daughter in Holyport and said the community put a lot of effort into entertaining young trick or treaters.