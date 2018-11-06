'Outstanding' start for Bray's Little Me Pre School

Little Me Pre School has received an ‘outstanding Ofsted rating in all areas for creating ‘a very exciting, innovative and successful pre-school’.

The inspection on October 8 was the first the pre-school in Maidenhead & Bray Cricket Club has undergone since it opened in January 2017.

According to the report ‘staff are extremely kind and attentive’ and ‘quick to work with

parents to establish what children know, enjoy and need’.

Manager and owner Victoria Egarr, 35, is referred to as ‘an inspirational leader and practitioner’ with ‘a clear vision for the pre-school and the skills to achieve it’.

Victoria has always worked in childcare and has two children of her own, Jessie eight, and Ollie Hearne, two.

Most recently Victoria was child-minding at home, which progressed to employing an assistant child-minder.

She said: “When the cricket club came up I decided to open my own pre-school.

“I wanted to be able to create a fun environment for the children where they could play, but be independent.”

Outdoor learning is an important aspect of the pre-school and the outdoor area is always open and monitored by staff, as are the main room and snack area.

Victoria said: “There’s not as much structure and routine as other nurseries but they’re still able to learn and they don’t feel confined to just one room’.

Staff also take eight children to the wooded area on the other side of the cricket pitch in the morning and afternoons to experience forest schooling.

To find out more about the Little Me Pre-School go to www.littleme-preschool.co.uk/home/4592523260