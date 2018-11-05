Fifield author signed up to two-book deal with publisher

Author David Palin has earned himself a two-book deal with publisher Nine Elms.

David, 58, works full-time as business development manager for Windsor Vehicle Leasing and the first book in his trilogy is called This Changed Everything.

After studying English Literature and German at Southampton University, David, who lives in Fifield, wrote his first novel aged 26 and a second manuscript in his thirties.

He didn’t revisit his love of literature again until he was 40 and a colleague, impressed that he had written two novels, told him to make something of it.

David said: “When you write stuff you never think anyone’s going to be interested in reading it and it’s humbling to have somebody saying that. I just got the bug again and rediscovered my love of literature.”

That rediscovery has led David to write 11 more novels which he calls a ‘labour of love’.

This Changed Everything is a psychological thriller that centres on Claire Treloggan, who, while newly pregnant, is the victim of a ‘sinister and voyeuristic sexual assault’, and Detective Chief Inspector Ben Logan, who is in charge of the investigation.

The novel develops to reveal problems Ben ‘struggles to control and hide’, while a dangerous initial attraction between him and Claire is revisited a few years later when events transpire to bring them into contact again.

To find out more about David and to read another of his book