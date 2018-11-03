Oakley Court hosts film and memorabilia fair

Hundreds of film memorabilia enthusiasts gathered at an iconic filming location with the hopes of bolstering their collections.

About 300 people were at Oakley Court, a site ‘synonymous’ with the Hammer Horror films, The Sweeney and the Rocky Horror Picture Show, for a film and memorabilia fair.

The event, which took place on Sunday, hosted about 40 dealers selling DVDs, t-shirts, autographs, still photographs and film posters.

The fair was organised by Harry Malcolm, a private collector and dealer of film memorabilia, and his friend Mark Hochman, who runs Vintage Movie Posters, based in Amersham.

Harry said: “We both wanted to put on an event where everyone had a good experience.

“We opened the doors at 8am and it was absolutely chock-a-block from 8.30am till about 3.30pm.

“There was a real buzz and a real snap and a real vibe on. It was a wonderful experience and everyone we spoke to hoped we would do another one next year.”

Oakley Court is located right next to Bray Studios just off the A308, which is why it was such a popular filming location for many of the films and TV programmes from the 1950s to the 1970s.

With the fair going down as an immense success, Harry said that he was going to have some meetings over the next month, and is hopeful that he can arrange more events for 2019.