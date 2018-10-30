Floral tributes left at Holyport polo stables for late Leicester City chairman

Flowers and tributes have been left at the gates of polo stables in Holyport owned by the Leicester City Football Club chairman who died in a helicopter crash.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was among five people killed when a helicopter came down outside Leicester’s King Power Stadium on Saturday night.

The 60-year-old owned King Power Foxes polo club, which has training facilities at Gadbridge Farm, in Forest Green Road.

Several bunches of flowers, heartfelt messages and a Leicester City football shirt have been left at the gate of the training complex.

Mr Srivaddhanaprabha’s son, Aiyawatt, has played for the team, which won the Queens Cup, one of the worlds most prestigious polo competitions, in 2015.

The Queens Cup is hosted by Guards Polo Club, which is based in Windsor Great Park.

A club statement said: “Guards Polo Club was sad to learn over the weekend of the death of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, founder and patron of the King Power Polo Team.

"His sudden death, in a helicopter crash, after one of his beloved Leicester City Football Club games, is a huge blow to the entire polo and football community.

“Vichai and his sons, Apichet (Tal) and Aiyawatt (Top) are passionate players of the game and huge supporters of Guards Polo Club.

"This did not just mean competing in the Cartier Queen’s Cup tournament but supporting our overseas events in both Dubai and China and allowing us to use their fantastic private fields in Berkshire when needed.

“Our Chairman Jock Green-Armytage has written to the Srivaddhanaprabha family to express our sincerest condolences.”