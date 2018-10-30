Money raised from village show to be spent on good causes

Money raised from last month’s Wooburn and Bourne End village show will go towards helping charities in the area.

The show took place on September 9 and raised £848 for good causes, which will now be distributed differently to six groups – Wye Valley Volunteers, the community church’s lunch club, Target, the day centre, Headway and the youth group.

The news came at a parish council meeting on Tuesday, where councillors voted in favour of the event continuing to be a council-led initiative.

The authority have organised and run it since its inaugural year in 2017, and will do so again for the next three years before a review.

The parish also voted in favour of restoring the telephone box in Wash Hill, choosing AFP Building Solutions to conduct the work.

The box will receive a fresh lick of paint, tougher glass and a shelf, after a decision was taken last month to turn it into a book exchange for a trial period.

Chairwoman Sue Wagner praised the Parish Council at the meeting, claiming that organisations are aware of its presence, having assisted the opposition for current Slate Meadow plans and undertaking a variety of different jobs.

She added: “We are a very diverse council, people know who we are.

“We are doing a Neighbourhood Development Plan, have worked with Wycombe District Council (WDC) on Slate Meadow developments – we are quite high profile.”

The Parish Council will not be installing a boundary fence in Pegg’s Allotments in New Road following an Open Spaces meeting on September 5.