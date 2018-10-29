Essential maintenance to be carried out on M4 bridge over A308

Highways England has written to residents informing them that ‘essential maintenance’ to the bridge which carries the M4 over the A308 Windsor Road will soon commence.

The ‘extensive concrete repairs to the bridge deck’ are scheduled to start on Monday, November 12 and expected to be completed in April 2019.

To enable scaffolding to be installed and dismantled and for repairs along the centre of the bridge to take place the A308 will be closed overnight for a four-week period.

The closure will be beneath the bridge between Holyport Road and the B3028 Upper Bray Road from 10pm-5am.

After the work along the centre of the bridge is complete, 24-hour narrow lanes will be installed along the A308 beneath the bridge for about 12 weeks.

This will result in the right-turn lane under the bridge being unavailable during this time.