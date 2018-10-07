In pictures: Paddleboarders from across the UK head to Bray lake

Paddleboarders from across the UK descended on Bray Lake on Saturday.

A total of 225 paddlers made the journey to the watersports centre in Monkey Island Lane for the sixth British Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP) Club Championships.

A total of 17 clubs took part and participants entered into either distance, technical or novice races within 22 categories.

Points were awarded to every paddler taking part and the top six results for a club were added to the results from individual sprints and team events.

The club with the most points won and this year that was Waterborn (Devon) SUP, which included brother and sister Ben and Holly Pye, who the first overall prizes in the technical race.

The championships also included the biggest dragon race in the UK – a team event which was also won by Waterborn.