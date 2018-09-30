Belgian Arms hosts charity classic car day

Classic cars arrived at the Belgian Arms on Saturday to raise money for Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Car enthusiast Andy Lewis organised the event and pub landlord Dave Thompson hosted it, providing beverages and bacon sandwiches in return for donations to the collection boxes.

Andy said: “It’s such an undervalued charity and it’s amazing that it’s not fully government supported.”

Self-proclaimed ‘petrolhead’ Andy has organised the event for the last three years but unfortunately his R129 Mercedes was absent as ‘she’ is currently broken.

He said: “The weather on Saturday was less than ideal for classic cars which in the main don’t have roofs, but the hardened crowd didn’t seem to mind as we had a stream of cars coming and going over a few hours.”

Andy will be arranging another classic car event in March and is hoping that the sun will make a guest appearance.

The amount of money raised is not yet known.