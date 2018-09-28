New baby 'sent to help us through' after loss of Maggie-Mae Morgan

A mother who lost her 18-month-old child to leukaemia has described the birth of her second daughter as being ‘sent to help us through’.

India-Mae was born to Leah and David Morgan on Thursday, July 12, just months after they lost their first-born daughter Maggie-Mae to a rare and aggressive form of the disease.

Leah described ‘a really tough six months’ since Maggie-Mae died on Friday, March 9, including reconciling the mixed emotions of welcoming a new baby while grieving the loss of another.

“We’re still dealing with the loss of Maggie-Mae and dealing with a sense of guilt,” said Leah, who is also mother to 16-year-old Maison.

“It’s very bittersweet. Amazing that India came to us at this time, she’s so healing for all of us.”

Leah and David wanted to ‘avoid hospitals at all costs’ for India-Mae’s birth and she was delivered at home weighing 9lb 3oz.

But an hour later the newborn had to be taken to Wexham Park Hospital, Slough, and was kept in special care for seven days, for what doctors believe to have been sepsis.

Leah said: “She had a really similar start to Maggie, which was really tough.

“We had to face quite a lot of demons, Dave and I.”

The couple have been supported through counselling services at Wexham Park and from Sebas-tian’s Action Trust.

The charity offers support to families of seriously ill children, including respite breaks to a purpose-built facility, The Bluebells, where the family spent Thursday, September 13 – what would have been Maggie-Mae’s second birthday.

Despite their heartache, with the help of India-Mae, the family are moving forward.

Leah said: “She was really sent to help us through.”

This summer Maison gained the GCSEs he needed to begin his A-levels at Cox Green School. Leah said: “We’re so proud.”

Leah has also been working hard to raise funds in Maggie-Mae’s name.

“It’s a good way for me to feel distracted and channel energy positively,” she said.

The couple are currently going through the application process to start their own charity, ‘Maggie-Mae’s Lighthouse’.

Leah envisions a charity that can offer a pop-up centre for children undergoing treatment for cancer and leukaemia and their families as well as offering respite and holistic therapies.

Following the success of Magge-Mae’s Big Red Birthday Ball on Saturday, September 15 at the Harte and Garter Hotel in Windsor, which raised about £13,000, a Monster Ball will be held on October 26, 2019 at the same venue.

Leah is also in the process of organising another fundraising event in March, with details yet to be announced.