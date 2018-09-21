Holyport phone box to be turned into a book-swap booth thanks to 11-year-old

An 11-year-old’s quest to turn a neglected telephone box into ‘a sort of library’ for the community started with a mock SATs test.

Sitting down to the paper about a book-swap telephone box, where people could trade books they’ve read for ones they haven’t, was a light-bulb moment for Tate Pickering.

Having regularly walked past a phone box in Stroud Farm Road on her way to Holyport Primary School, book lover Tate was inspired to give the redundant kiosk a new purpose.

Her quest started with a post on the Holyport Community Facebook page.

Tate, who started boarding school at the renowned Ecole des Roches in Normandy, France, this month, said: “We put this page out all about it on the Holyport Community page and we were overwhelmed by the response and they thought it was such a good idea.”

Kirsty Clark was one resident who ‘truly loved’ Tate’s idea and offered to help.

She said: “I did some investigating. BT told me that the phone box was due to be removed in the next few weeks so time was not on our side.”

BT allows registered charities to adopt redundant phone boxes to make them assets that local people can enjoy.

Kirsty proposed that Holyport College buy it as it is a registered charity. She said: “A cheque was written for the princely sum of £1 and five days later the box was ours.”

The fund to transform the telephone box has received £250 from the Holyport village magazine and £250 from Cllr David Coppinger’s (Con, Bray) Royal Borough members’ budget.

A further £253 came from Holyport telephone box badges designed by Tate and sold by her and other villagers for a £1.

Work should start at the end of the month. Anyone wanting to make a contribution can email friends@holyportcollege.org.uk

