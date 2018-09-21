Maggie-Mae's Big Red Birthday Ball raises £13,000

A black-tie ball at the Harte and Garter Hotel in Windsor raised about £13,000 in memory of a toddler who lost her battle with leukaemia.

Maggie-Mae’s Big Red Birthday Ball, on Saturday, was organised by Leah and David Morgan, from Holyport, whose 18-month-old daughter Maggie-Mae died on March 9.

Proceeds were added to a fund set up in Maggie-Mae’s name for research into childhood hard-to-treat cancers and chemotherapy resistant leukaemia.

Leah said: “Last week was so difficult for me and David, especially as it would have been Maggie’s birthday on September 13 but the ball provided a focus for us and something that will create a positive legacy for Maggie-Mae.”

There was a guest appearance from the latest addition to the Morgan family, eight-week-old India-Mae.

To donate text ‘MMAE50 £5 or £10’ to 70070 or go to the ‘Mighty Maggie-Mae’ Facebook page.