    • Chris Tarrant and Nicholas Parsons join Sir Michael Parkinson at cricket event

    A long-awaited cricket game proved to be a washout but that didn’t stop a host of celebrities embracing the wet weather at Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club.

    Every year, the club hosts the Sir Michael Parkinson XI versus The Lord’s Taverners XI cricket match featuring a number of big names, but due to the rain it was called off on Sunday.

    However TV star Chris Tarrant, former rugby players Neil Back and George Chuter, as well as 94-year-old actor and presenter Nicholas Parsons, who still works, joined Sir Michael Parkinson to instead enjoy a curry and a drink.

    The Taverners, a registered recreational cricket charity, were celebrating a successful season of fundraising and presented their opposition with Panama hats dressed in their colours.

