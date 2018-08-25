Scepticism over speeding measures proposed for Moneyrow Green

Potential traffic calming measures to stop speeding in Moneyrow Green have been met with scepticism by parish councillors.

The topic was discussed during a public question time at a Bray Parish Council meeting on Monday, August 13.

It included a presentation by Tony Carr, principal engineer at the Royal Borough Project Centre, who had been approached by Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) to suggest potential solutions.

Traffic analysis found 65 per cent of traffic travelling southbound exceeded the 30mph speed limit, as do about 52 per cent of road users heading northbound.

Mr Carr suggested temporary speed humps could be used ‘while the [M4 smart motorway] works are ongoing as a way of protecting the environment from increased volumes of traffic and reducing the speed on the road’.

He added: “I appreciate it would be visually very intrusive but I suppose you have to weigh that up against the benefits of reduced speeds and hopefully reducing the volumes of traffic using the road.”

The suggestions were met with opposition from Cllr Leo Walters, who said: “If people go a little bit faster they’re going to do it anyway and to put all of this stuff into Moneyrow Green, which is quite a pleasant street, I think is unnecessary, I really do.”

Cllr Chris Yates was also against the proposal. He said: “It is an outdated, old-fashioned, totally environmentally unfriendly way of doing things.”

Councillors concluded that Mr Carr will provide them with the average speed data and the parish council will then write to the residents of Moneyrow Green and ask them for their views.