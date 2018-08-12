Addition of doctor's surgery fails to alter parish councillors' view on Lodge Farm plans

Dozens of villagers turned out to see the latest proposals for a 150-home development recommended for refusal.

The application for a housing and community development at Lodge Farm and Water Tower, in Ascot Road, was first recommended for refusal by the parish council in January.

Beaulieu Homes Southern Limited is behind the development, which has provoked 253 objections and just six comments in support.

On Monday, parish councillors met at Holyport War Memorial Hall to discuss the addition of a 667 square metre doctor’s surgery with 25 parking spaces to the plans.

Rebecca Jubb spoke on behalf of the applicant.

She stated that the need for a surgery was recognised as a result of a consultation.

Throughout her speech Ms Jubb was interrupted numerous times with calls of ‘rubbish’, jeers and laughing to the point that she said: “If you could keep your voices down, I think it’s unfair for you not to give me a fair hearing.”

Discussing the development, she said: “It’s aiming to deliver that much needed housing and affordable housing in the absence of the local plan progressing and that is a situation that is a very serious position for the borough council to be in. Where they are not progressing the local plan, they’re not delivering housing and they’re not meeting the needs of the local area and that’s what this proposal seeks to address.”

Cllr Simon Dudley, speaking in his capacity as a Holyport parish councillor, said: “You should not attempt to build homes where people don’t want homes built.

“The [Borough Local] plan will satisfy the local housing need and it will satisfy the housing need without the need to create an urban sprawl between Maidenhead and Holyport.”

He added: “If we need more doctor’s surgeries we will build them.

“We will build them on the 150 acres of land that the RBWM taxpayers’ own to provide the necessary patient facilities in terms of GPs’ surgeries and indeed we will build them in the place where the new homes are going to be.”

Chairman of the Holyport Preservation Society David Howells spoke on behalf of the Holyport Residents Association.

Describing the application he said: “The same proposal really, back on the table with another sweetener added.”