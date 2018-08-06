Hundreds raised for Bray church at afternoon tea party

Homemade cakes went down a treat at an ‘idyllic’ vicarage afternoon tea party.

Dozens of people popped over to the Vicarage of St Michael Church’s green on Sunday (Aug5) to enjoy afternoon tea.

Homemade cakes that were being served to church-goers and passers-by alike included orange victoria sponge, walnut, coffee, chocolate and more.

The event had the hot summer weather to thank for a big turn out, with at least 30-40 people milling about at the event at any given time.

The church’s cream tea events normally raise about £50, but this event raised about £200 for the church's funds.

Reverend Ainsley Swift said: “It was a really traditional summer afternoon in England, it was an idyllic vicarage lawn afternoon tea.

“It was great, and that location along the river is so lovely.

“Regular church people and also other people just drifted in from where they were walking nearby.”