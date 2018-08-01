New gin which started life in Bray garden wins international award

A new brand of gin which started life in a back garden in Bray has been awarded Silver Outstanding certification at this year’s International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC).

The highly regarded annual competition, now in its 49th year, receives entries from nearly 90 countries.

This year included more than 600 gin entries, compared to 400 last year.

Horse Guards London Dry Gin started life after managing director Paul McCarthy began mixing botanicals and flavours in his back garden in Bray about two years ago.

He had previously bought the rights to a trademark of an defunct brand of gin from the Sixties.

Bottles first hit the shelves in April in Maidenhead’s Grenfell Arms, and have since made their way into the fast growing international market.

Mr McCarthy said: “We are all delighted, it is an unbelievable achievement for a new gin, especially when it beats the big brands.”

The brand was inspired by the Royal Horse Guards’ regiments’ most colourful historical characters.

The company has formed a strong relationship with the Household Cavalry Museum at Whitehall, London, which inspired the bottle’s label design.

The gin is on sale at the Household Cavalry Museum’s own shop.

Visit www.horseguards.london/ for more information.