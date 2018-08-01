Firefighters tackle blazing barn in Holyport

09:22AM, Wednesday 01 August 2018
Firefighters have been tackling a blazing barn by Stroud Farm Road since last night (Tuesday).
Two crews from Maidenhead Fire Station, another two from Slough and Windsor and a water bowser from Gerrards Cross were called to the scene at about 11pm.
The cause of the fire, which did not spread to the surrounding area, is still not known.
Photo by Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service
Fire crews have swapped shifts this morning, with firefighters expecting to be there for much of the day.
No one was injured.
