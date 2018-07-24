Women and girls encouraged to sign up for cricket this summer

A co-founder and chairman of Maidenhead and Bray Ladies Cricket Club is looking to raise the profile of the sport for women.

Tameena Hussain said: “I’ve always watched cricket but it wasn’t until five years ago that I decided it was a sport I wanted to play.

“There wasn’t a cricket team in the town for women to play in and that was the reason for starting the team up.”

Tameena said she appreciates that some women might be cautious about playing the sport.

She said: “The hard ball puts women off — it’s a feat of facing a harder, heavier ball.

“It’s all about supporting them and developing their confidence.”

Training for both teams runs from April to the beginning of September at Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club, in High Street.

Women train on Thursday from 7-8.30pm and girls from 6.15-8pm. To find out more email tameenahussain@gmail.com or call 07810 642669.