White Hart in Holyport holds weekend beer festival

HOLYPORT: Pub-goers took full advantage of the hot weather to enjoyed the chilled atmosphere at the White Hart beer festival over the weekend.

More than 1,000 people attended the Moneyrow Green pub’s three day event and drank 900 pints of beer and cider.

The knees-up lasted from Friday afternoon to Sunday and celebrated its continued success in CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) rankings, finishing high in the regional pub of the year list and repeatedly featuring in its Good Beer Guide.

“It was a really great, fun atmosphere,” Michelle O’Keefe, the pub’s owner, said.

She added the pub aims to sell ‘real, quality beer’ and ‘real ale’ and wanted visitors at the weekend to see that in action.

“It is just a kind of celebration of that,” she said.

South American food was at hand and a variety of music set the backdrop for the event.