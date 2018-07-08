High Sheriff hosts reception at refurbished Monkey Island Estate

The newly-refurbished Monkey Island Estate was showcased as it hosted 300 guests for the High Sheriff of Berkshire’s summer reception.

The hotel, off Monkey Island Lane, is scheduled to open under the new ownership of YTL hotels later this summer after it closed more than two years ago.

More than 300 guests from across the county visited the private island on the banks of the River Thames on Tuesday, June 26 for an event hosted by the High Sheriff, Graham Barker.

Guests enjoyed canapes and drinks courtesy of executive chef of Monkey Island Estate, Will Hemming, as they took in the manicured gardens of the island.

The High Sheriff’s three main themes for his year are community, compassion and culture.

He said: “The summer reception is a major event of the High Sheriff’s year and it was a pleasure to host it in the beautiful grounds of Monkey Island Estate.

“Celebrating the communities of Berkshire is very important and to bring everyone together at this wonderful venue, which is steeped in local history and which holds special memories for so many people in the county, has been a great privilege.”

With a history dating back 800 years, the latest chapter of the estate began three years ago when it was purchased by YTL Hotels.

The chain owns and manages a prestigious collection of resorts around the world.

Executive vice president of YTL Hotels, Andrew Jordan said, “It's been an honour to assist the High Sheriff with his annual summer reception, and to witness this as the first event at Monkey Island Estate.”