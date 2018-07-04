Firefighters tackle 60 tonnes of blazing hay in Holyport farm

Firefighters spent several hours tackling 60 tonnes of burning hay in a farm in Holyport last night into the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

Four fire engines were sent to Stroud Farm at 11.30am, two from Maidenhead Fire Station, one from Slough and another from Windsor.

Firefighters tackled the blaze until about 4am, when they changed over with one crew from Reading Fire Station and another from Langley.

No other property was damaged and no one was injured.

It is not clear what caused the fire near Stroud Farm Road.

Earlier in the afternoon a separate large-scale field fire broke near Stompits Road, Holyport, which was contained at about 3.50pm.