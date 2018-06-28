Holyport College launches appeal to raise £500k for projects

Holyport College has launched an appeal to raise half a million pounds that will go some way to funding three separate projects.

The school in Ascot Road wants to build a new science wing, a music block and to provide more bursaries to young people.

The school launched the appeal with a dedicated website that includes an informative YouTube video presented by acting head master of the school, Ben McCarey.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Mr McCarey said: “We think it’s ambitious but we’ve never been afraid to be ambitious particularly when we know that our ambition can be for the good of our students and our community.”

So far Holyport College has contributed £100,000 of its own money and £112,000 has been pledged by governance, families, friends of Holyport College and their sponsors.

Mr McCarey said new science labs were a priority due to more students taking up science for A-level studies.

The school said the cost of building three science labs is about £450,000.

The purpose built music block would cost about £120,000.

Mr McCarey said: “The groundwork has been done and the building work has already started.

“We’re hoping to have it finished by September.”

The bursaries fund project would cover the fees of students who attend Holyport College on boarding bursaries.

The College's annual boarding fee is currently £12,720.

Children who receive these bursaries are usually from disadvantaged backgrounds and are given a ‘transformational life opportunity’.

Mr McCarey added: “We know that some people would rather give to one project than another but people are welcome to give to a general appeal.”

To find out more about the appeal for funds or to watch an informative video go to www.holyportcollegeappeal.org.uk.

