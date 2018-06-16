Royal Oak charity fashion show raises £1,000

A charity fashion show raised about £1,000 last week.

The annual event at The Royal Oak in Paley Street on Friday included a raffle and a catwalk with designs from high street chain Jigsaw’s spring/summer collection.

The chain has been in business for more than 40 years and its new collection includes occasion wear in ‘exclusive prints, contemporary cuts and statement colours’.

Guests were greeted with Champagne and canapes and enjoyed a two-course lunch.

The Royal Oak is owned by Roz and Nick Parkinson and Roz was delighted with how the day went.

Part of the money raised goes to Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice where Nick is a patron.

Roz added: “It went really well. It was the first time we’ve had a high street brand like Jigsaw – we’ll definitely be asking them back next year.

“They were so enthusiastic, and I also just want to thank everyone who came along.”