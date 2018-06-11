Holyport War Memorial Hall plans go on display at fun day

Crowds gathered to have their say on the future of a community hall during a family fun day.

Holyport and Bray residents got a first look at the plans for the redevelopment of the Holyport War Memorial Hall, with many people optimistic that the site will be made more flexible and more environmentally sound.

While the adults were discussing the plans at the hall in Moneyrow Green on Sunday, June 10, the children got the chance to run around and take part in several outdoor activities.

Speaking on the day, Gill Hudson, a member of the new hall sub-committee, said: ”It’s been quite a chatty and friendly atmosphere, everyone is socialising and the children and playing.

“We have had a lot of interest in the application so far, people are really engaged. The architect is here explaining the designs.

“At the moment its a really good space but it could be a place where the community can meet up and talk to each other and have a coffee.”

Outside, there was plenty of entertainment and activities, including a bouncy castle, inflatable footballs, and an ice cream van.

Later in the afternoon, there was also a grand prize draw with 27 prizes up for grabs including Bose speakers and bottles of alcohol.