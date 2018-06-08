New festival set to take place in Fifield in August

A new festival is making its debut in Fifield this summer.

Fi.Fest is a family-friendly live music festival which will take place in fields off Fifield Road on Saturday, August 4 from noon- 9.30pm.

It is the brainchild of Lee Page and Arti Sharma-Grey.

Lee, owner of Maidenhead club Smokeys, is organising the music side for the adults and Arti is heading-up the children’s entertainment in the Kids Zone, which will be in and around Braywood Memorial Hall.

Arti said: “It’s non-stop entertainment and great value for the family. We’ve tried to keep it affordable.”

Eight local bands will perform on a main stage while a Kids Zone area provides entertainment for any children.

Bands include !Daft!, Dacoda, Aloma Music, Captain Howdy, Shaky Ground, When We Speak, Skin and Blister Band and What the Funk?

The Kids Zone will provide creative activities, face painting and entertainment.

Arti’s own Once Upon a Bus business will provide The Storyteller's Garden with CBeebies' Jane Deane taking children on a voyage to Neverland.

The Theatre of Widdershins and The Bubble Man will be there, as well as a display from Phoenix Gymnastics club and a circus skills workshop. The fun will conclude with live music and kids disco.

Vegans and vegetarians will be well catered for, while there will be pizza, burgers, ice cream and waffles available to eat.

For more information or to book tickets visit www.fifest.co.uk.