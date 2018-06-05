In pictures: Holyport Fair 2018

About 2,000 people flocked to enjoy Holyport Fair on Saturday.

With the sun shining, an atmosphere full of community spirit and a plethora of things to see and do, it is not surprising that takings are estimated to be up on last year.

Fair secretary and project manager Kate Swinn said: “The weather was fantastic. People ate, drank and spent. It was a great day, we’ve had some fantastic feedback.

“People loved the food and drink and the dog show went down really well with Arti Sharma-Grey and Jane Deane.”

Spectators surrounding the centre ring were entertained by the dog show as a long queue of hopeful owners waited their turn to take centre stage.

Vintage cars and classic motorbikes were parked up to be admired, while stalls sold everything from plants to jewellery.

There was also no shortage of activities for children.

Face painting, a merry-go-round, bowling, a tractor ride, princess fancy dress, a basketball hoop challenge run by Holyport FC, a coconut shy and a bouncy castle were just some of the options available.

In keeping with the sapphire theme to mark the 65th anniversary of the coronation of the Queen, Andy Birrell was dressed as a ‘coronation chicken’ on the pot luck stall.

Speaking on the day, he said: “It went really well and people were already coming to the stall at 1.30pm.”

The fair concluded with the tug-of-war for the ladies and gentlemen that saw The George on the Green retained the men’s trophy and Holyport Street Ladies winning the women’s trophy.