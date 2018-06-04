Clay shooting event raises money for neuroblastoma charity

A charity clay pigeon shoot held on Saturday has become an annual event at Ross Pottinger’s Shooting Ground in Paley Street.

Niamh’s Next Step (NNS) was chosen as the benefiting charity this year by Roy Bennet, a regular at the ground and a friend of business owner Ross.

Roy said: “My friend Chris Curry set up the charity after his daughter Niamh, who died of neuroblastoma.”

Chris lives in Northampton, and Niamh died in 2012 after losing her 18-month battle with disease. She was four-and-a-half.

NNS aims to help families and children diagnosed with the form of cancer, which affects fewer than 100 children a year in the UK.

Open on the first Saturday of every month, those coming to the sessions usually pay £25 but the price was increased to £35 this weekend with the additional money going to NNS.

With about 35 people attending the shoot, in addition to the raffle tickets bought for prizes of alcohol and chocolates, more than £450 was raised in total.

Ross said: “I think it’s important to give something back to people not as fortunate as yourself. I get pleasure out of helping people if you like.”

To find out more or to donate go to http://www.nns.org.uk/our-story.html .