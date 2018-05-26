Louis Baylis Trust grant helps horse rangers replace old tack room

Young horse lovers in the Royal Borough are set to receive a new facility and learning space with help from a grant from the Louis Baylis Trust.

The Advertiser owner gave Windsor Horse Rangers a grant of £1,000, which will go towards building a new tack room, which will include two stables.

The Rangers had hoped to build the new room this year, but have now delayed it until next year after the price was raised from about £60,000 to £82,000.

Windsor Horse Rangers trustee Karen Meade said: “It’s going to make a huge difference, we’re replacing the room because it is far too small.

“It is all fallen over at the moment and the floor is in a total state of disrepair.

“The kids are really looking forward to the new room, it will be much better for them.”

The horse rangers have been saving up for the new tack room and tractor shed, which is where saddles and bridles are usually kept.

The tractor shed, where the rangers keep their quad bike, has also been the subject of several break-in attempts, and the new building will make it more secure.

The two new stables will allow the 26 horses kept at the site to come in during the winter, helping to protect them from ‘mud fever’, a bacterial infection caused by wet mud on their legs.

Windsor Horse Rangers is run entirely by volunteers, catering for 160 young horse enthusiasts.

The tack shed is the last remaining original building on the site, and the Rangers have spent the last 15 years fundraising and making the most of grant money to replace the other old buildings on the site.