Fundraising ball to be held in memory of toddler Maggie-Mae Morgan

A ball will raise money for a charitable fund set up in the memory of toddler Maggie-Mae Morgan, who lost her battle with leukaemia in March.

Tickets for Maggie-Mae’s Big Red Birthday Ball will go on sale on Sunday – exactly a year after doctors told her parents Leah and David that there was no trace of leukaemia in the youngster’s bone marrow.

Leah said: “That was the date that she got the central line removed, we chose that day because it was a special day.”

Maggie-Mae was diagnosed with the disease again in September and the 18-month-old died on March 8.

Great Ormond Street Hospital, where she received treatment, supports families who have lost a child by helping them to set up a Brighter Future Fund in their name. It allows loved ones to raise ‘ring-fenced’ money for the hospital.

Leah and David, from Holyport, chose the cause closest to their hearts – hard-to-treat cancers and chemotherapy resistant leukaemia – and this is where the proceeds from the ball will go.

Leah said: “As soon as we lost Maggie we wanted to do something to make a difference so other families don’t have to go through this, and hopefully we will make a difference to other families.”

The ball will be held on Saturday, September 15, two days after what would have been Maggie-Mae’s second birthday.

It will also be a year on from the day the family was told the leukaemia had returned.

The ball will be held at the Harte and Garter Hotel, in Windsor, and is Moulin Rouge themed.

It will include welcoming drinks, a three-course meal, live band, auction, casino tables and opportunities to win prizes on the night.

Leah said: “We’re appealing to local businesses to sponsor the evening entertainment and refreshments and donate prizes for the auctions. We’re also looking for a celebrity compere or toast master.”

“We have had a lot of support already which we are grateful for.”

Tickets are £80 per person. Visit www.facebook.com/events/476220969462137 for more information.