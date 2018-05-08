Holyport Litterati group continues monthly clean-ups around the village

A community effort to keep the village tidy continued on Sunday.

The Holyport Litterati, which has only been active for a few months, organises monthly litter picks on the first Sunday of each month.

Gill Hudson, one of the founders who lives in the village, believes the group’s efforts have ensured careless waste dropping in the area has declined.

“Every person would fill a bin bag,” she said, speaking of when the Litterati first went out in February.

“This time, it was nothing like that amount.”

This was the fourth cleaning up session, which focused on the area around Holyport Road.

About 18 people helped pick up litter using equipment supplied by the Maidenhead Lions Club.

They filled about 10 bags each but not all were full.