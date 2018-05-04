Treatment plant attempts to unlock the secret of Monkey Island Lane

Plans to expand a water treatment plant have hit a snag due to a mystery over who owns the road it is based on.

South East Water proposes to temporarily widen Monkey Island Lane to ease the flow of construction traffic for the Bray Keleher Water Treatment Works expansion but cannot seek permission to do so because it does not know who owns it.

The single-carriageway road provides the only access to the plant.

Brian Steventon, South East Water project manager said: “There are no records showing who has right of ownership and upkeep of Monkey Island Lane.

“We’d like to identify the owner before work starts in early summer.”

South East Water has tried to establish who owns the road but says the Royal Borough has no record of ownership and the CEMEX Bray Concrete Plant & Quarry, also situated on Monkey Island Lane, is not responsible either.

When asked what it will do if the firm cannot trace the owner, spokesman Chris Lamming said: “We will probably proceed to do what we need to do in the interests of the community. We don’t want to clog the roads up. We’re trying our best to minimise the impact of the work.”

Mr Lamming has sent letters to Bray residents inviting them to a drop-in session at the treatment plan on May 15, 4- 8pm for anyone who wants to meet the engineers, review the plans or ask any questions.

The £22m works, which were approved last month, are planned to start in June and would see the site currently capable of treating up to 45 million litres of fresh drinking water per day.