Pub to commemorate 100th anniversary of First World War hero's death

The memory of a war hero will be honoured next month as part of a bid to ensure his sacrifice is not forgotten.

The Fifield Inn, in Fifield Road, will put up a plaque outside for Henry Congdon, who was the landlord of the pub between 1905-1915 when it was the White Hart.

He died aged 51 during the First World War on the Western Front on May 28, 1918 – and on that date this year a special event will be held at the pub.

Bray parish councillor Sandra Kiely said Henry had been ‘forgotten by the local community and is not on the war memorials here’.

She has helped organise it with the British Legion, which will be there with a standard bearer, a wreath will be laid and a two minute silence will be held.

Visitors will be treated to refreshments at the pub, which will also display documents illustrating Henry’s life.

The commemoration of the 100th anniversary of his death will start at the pub at noon.