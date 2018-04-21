Community encouraged to have their say on Holyport War Memorial Hall revamp

The chairman of Holyport War Memorial Hall is hoping to engage the community in a half-a-million pound revamp.

Mike Dyde, chairman of the management committee responsible for the upkeep and improvement of the hall, said it is looking at a number of options that may include splitting the hall in two to allow for greater flexibility in bookings.

Mike said that there was about £250,000 available to spend already on what he described as ‘quick win’ improvements and that he would seek feedback from residents and users on how to raise the remaining money and what it should be spent on.

He said: “What we can do is compartmentalise so if people want a small area for meetings of whatever.

“And going forward we want to make it more cost effective as well.”

Mike also said that the playground was ‘falling apart’ and the committee would like to improve it but needs help and suggestions from residents.

“Since I have taken over as chair I would like to deliver some real changes but we want the community to be involved so we also need to build their support and interest,” said Mike.

The next public meeting about improvements to the hall will be on Thursday, April 26 in the Jolly Gardener pub at 8pm.

There will also be a family fun day on Saturday, June 9 where users and residents

will be able to view the different options that have been discussed for the hall over the next few weeks.