Antiques Roadshow expert gives free valuations in Paley Street pub

Free valuations were provided by an antiques specialist on Monday when visitors to a Paley Street pub discovered if their attics contained a hidden fortune.

Adam Schoon, who has 35 years experience valuing items and will be known to viewers of Antiques Roadshow, was at The Bridge House to provide an expert opinion.

But it wasn’t only householders curious about items hidden away in storage – the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice also benefited from donations left by those visiting Adam, who was ‘flabbergasted’ at how much was given.

“I’m there giving free advice, so we just encourage people to give as much as they could to the deserving hospice cause.

“People were so generous,” he said.

He added that hospices are ‘close to his heart’ and said: “I actually worked in one when I was young.”

Anyone could turn up during the afternoon to have their potential valuables assessed.

Though there was nothing that could allow an owner to retire early by flogging it at auction, York resident Adam was impressed with what he saw.

“We saw a lady with the most amazing, big Victorian doll,” he said.

Adam added that while dolls were not his favourite antiques, the way the toy was designed made it look ‘above average’, and could fetch ‘on a good day more than £300’.

The valuations were carried out by Adam on behalf of Hansons London, a branch of Hansons Auctioneers, which was set up in 2005 by Charles Hanson, of Flog It!, Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip fame.

Items valued could have been entered into Hansons London’s auction next month if the owner chose to.

Adam will return to value items at The Bridge House on Monday, May 14 between noon and 3pm.

Visit hansonsauctioneers.co.uk/ for more.

A final total for donations has yet to be counted.