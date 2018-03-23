'Amazing' First World War hero was landlord at Fifield pub

The ‘amazing story’ of a forgotten war hero who died 100 years ago has been discovered.

Bray parish councillor Sandra Kieley has been researching the First World War and chanced upon an ‘exceptional’ war hero from Fifield.

Henry Congdon was the landlord of the White Hart Inn, now called the Fifield Inn, from 1905 until late 1914.

He lived at the pub in Fifield Road with his wife Mary and five children.

He was born in Scotland in 1867 and enlisted in the Royal Engineers as a teenager, leaving aged 39 to run the pub.

He re-enlisted at 48 and by 1918 had been promoted to Regimental Sergeant Major and died at 51 on May 28, 1918 in France.

After his death, he was awarded a number of medals including the Victory, British and Long Service medals, as well as the Belgian Croix de Guerre.

Sandra came across his name in her research and has since found that he is not commemorated on any of the war

memorials in the Bray parish.

She would like to do something to recognise him 100 years after his death.

“I stumbled across his name completely by accident,” she said.

“Right from the beginning I thought this was an amazing story – he was an amazing man.

“Someone somewhere might recognise the name and know more about him.”

Although Sandra has managed to make contact with Henry’s great granddaughter she thinks people in the parish may have more information or pictures of him.

His children went to Braywood school in the early 1900s and were called Gwen, Daisy, Edith, James and Mabel.

James died in November 1910, aged six, which is shown on the school records.

Email sandra.kiely@outlook.com with information on the family.