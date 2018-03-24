Children's opera in Bray is a sell-out success

A children’s opera produced two sold-out performances at a church in the High Street on Sunday.

St Michael’s Church hosted the production by Music at Bray as part of the Windsor Festival.

Production administrator Jim Tucker was delighted with the children’s adaptation of Richard Rodney Bennett’s All The King’s Men.

He said: “It was wonderful. The children have been working so hard since the turn of the year.”

Each production is made up of church members, schools and community groups and takes about six months to organise and put on.

“Members of the church also help out with setting up and production so it’s a real team and community effort,” said Jim.

“On the way out everyone said it was great.

“I’m really grateful for all the support in a range of ways, and everyone who came down makes it all worthwhile,” added Jim.

For more about the Windsor Festival visit https://windsorfestival.com/