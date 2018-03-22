Red lines Maggie-Mae Morgan's funeral route

Red ribbons and balloons lined the route of the funeral procession on Tuesday for a toddler who died of leukaemia earlier this month.

Supporters of Maggie-Mae Morgan’s family decked out the route that the funeral cortege took from Holyport, through Bray and Maidenhead, to Beaconsfield for her funeral.

Red was chosen because it was the colour she often wore.

“It’s obviously very emotional,” her father David said on the day.

“We have had so much support throughout this time.”

Eighteen-month-old Maggie-Mae died on Friday, March 9 after a bone marrow transplant at Great Ormond Street Hospital, London, failed to save her.

The street decorations arose from a Facebook page started by Cox Green mum Sandra Vollrath, who has supported Maggie-Mae’s family and helped arrange donor drives before Christmas.

On Tuesday, children at Bray Pre-School stood in Bray High Street to wait for the funeral procession to pass.

The school’s manager, Jayne Keeper, said they wanted ‘to show solidarity with the family’.

Adults also stood by, some wearing red and carrying balloons and flowers, as the procession went by.

The vehicles, which were also clad in red, drove from the Morgans’ home in

Holyport to GreenAcres, Beaconsfield, for a funeral service followed by a private cremation.

The funeral featured a series of tributes, pictures of Maggie-Mae and a poem contained in a story book.

Speaking about her death, David said: “It kind of seems like yesterday but also a long, long time ago.

“It is going to be hard afterwards because we have been consumed by this.”

David plans to get a commemorative tattoo with some of Maggie-Mae’s ashes, and thinks he will choose the quote from Peter Pan, ‘What if you fly?’

He will be joined by other family members.

The family is raising money to help two children who were at Great Ormond Street Hospital at the same time as Maggie-Mae. They were halfway to the £20,000 target as the Advertiser went to print.

Visit www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-maggiemae-morgan to donate.

David wished to thank Sandra Vollrath, Suzanne Wrigglesworth and the Holyport community,

E Sargeant and Son Funeral Directors, Sebastian’s Action Trust, the Fifield Inn, which held the wake, and the NHS.