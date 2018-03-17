Action group calls on Bray residents to challenge local plan

‘We should challenge the Borough Local Plan’ was the message from a campaign group on Tuesday.

People living in the Bray parish gathered at Holyport War Memorial Hall for the Annual Electors Meeting.

There was an update from Patrick Griffin on behalf of RBWM Residents Action Group (RRAG).

He spoke about the Borough Local Plan, which will provide a blueprint for development in RBWM until 2033 and was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate last month.

“We believe we should challenge this plan at the examination stage,” said Patrick.

“As the Residents Action Group we are pro-development but we want development which is affordable.”

Affordable housing was the subject of a few public questions, mostly asking what the definition is.

Patrick, who is also a Berkshire trustee of Campaign to Protect Rural England, said on

average this would be about £450,000 in the Royal Borough.

“That is out of the reach of the average person of the borough,” he said.

The meeting also heard an update on the Bray Parish Neighbourhood Plan (BPNP) which will feed into the BLP.

It was submitted to the borough in October after five and a half years of work.

Bray parish councillor Chris Graham said the plan was ‘finally examined’ in October, a year after it was submitted.

“However the inspector's report mauled the plan and took out what we thought to be very important requirements,” said Cllr Graham.

He said an aspect of the plan the BPNP committee want to keep is maintaining the ‘green gap’ between Maidenhead and Windsor.